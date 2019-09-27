Article Contents
We're in the final days of September and autumn is here. It's also the weekend, or close enough, so that means I'm back for one more round of app sales. Today's list, like Wednesday's, is quite small, so it shouldn't take anyone too long to sort through. There's not much of note here, but as always, some one out there may find something to enjoy.
Free
Apps
- CookAid - Recipes & Nutrition $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- English Tenses Trainer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mathematiqa - Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Magic Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fallies Icon pack - Chocolat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fuel Prices UK $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forever Floating Notes Pro - Save and keep ideas $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn French from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn German from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MechZ VR - Multiplayer robot mech war shooter game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- [Premium] RPG Heirs of the Kings $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- [Premium] RPG Seek Hearts $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RPG Alvastia Chronicles $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RPG Dimension Cross $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- RPG Grinsia $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- X Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emperial - Circle Retro Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
