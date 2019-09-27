Amazon just introduced a metric truckload of new devices this week, so it shouldn't be too surprising that the company's feeling motivated to clear a little old stock. Today we're checking out a sale that brings the price of the Amazon Echo 2nd gen smart home speaker down to just $70.

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2nd-gen Echo in general, but it is the lowest price ever for the wood-finished versions. At Amazon, you can select between two wood finishes — Oak and Walnut.

If you'd like a little more variety, Best Buy is offering the same pricing but with more material and color choices: Charcoal (fabric), Dark Wood Walnut, Heather Gray (fabric), Light Wood Oak, and Sandstone (fabric). Of those, the wood-finished versions came down from a higher starting price than their fabric counterparts, making those deal slightly better values.

The Amazon Echo 2nd gen smart speaker, via voice control, allows you to stream music, answer queries, and control other smart home devices that are compatible with the Alexa ecosystem, which there are a lot of.

There's no posted expiration dates for any of these deals. Still, it would be a good idea to grab one while you can if you're interested in picking the Echo up at one of its lowest prices yet.