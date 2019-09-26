We spend a lot of time talking about phones that cost $1000 or more, but not everyone needs or wants to spend that much. When it first launched, the BLU G9 Pro undercut these prices with a substantially lower MSRP of $250. However, after a recent price drop, the device can be now be purchased for $180 on Amazon with free Prime shipping.

The G9 Pro features a 6.3" display, a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging, Dual-SIM slots, and a rear fingerprint sensor. On the software side, the G9 Pro ships with Android 9 and a promised update to Android 10 in the future.

The G9 Pro has been on sale before, but the $179.99 price is the lowest yet. If you're in the market for an affordable phone that doesn't cut too many corners, this may be the device for you.