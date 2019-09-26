It would appear that Feral Interactive has been quite busy with its mobile ports for the ROME: Total War series. Back in December of 2018 ROME: Total War was released on the Play Store, and then in June 2019 the standalone expansion ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion arrived. As of this morning, the second standalone expansion ROME: Total War - Alexander made its way to the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, and thanks to a recent press release, we know that the game will be officially available for purchase on October 4th for $4.99.
The trailer above is rather short, so doesn't provide many details about the upcoming release for ROME: Total War - Alexander, but since this is an older series that has existed on PC since 2004, it's already clear what kind of gameplay we can expect from the title. You'll get to command over fifty units in the game on dynamic battlefields with thousands of units in play. Essentially this is a strategy game that offers a new campaign for the series with maps that stretch from Macedonia to Greece and into the heart of the ancient Persian Empire.
Thanks to a recent press release, it's clear that Feral Interactive will retain the premium price point of the previous games in the series, and so ROME: Total War - Alexander will be available for $4.99 on October 4th. There will be no in-app purchases or advertisements included with this purchase, so what you see is what you get. The entire UI has been overhauled for touchscreen play, and since this will be a demanding game, Feral offers a list of compatible devices, which I've pasted in full below.
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a XL
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Nexus 6P
- Huawei Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- LG V30+
- Meizu X8
- Motorola Moto Z2 Force
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 3T
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6T
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Xiaomi Mi 5
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1
So there you have it. ROME: Total War - Alexander is coming to Android next week, and you can pre-register for the title right now if you'd like to receive a notification whenever it arrives. The $4.99 price is rather low for an expansion that costs $12.99 on Steam, and while touch controls are never as precise as using a keyboard and mouse, the lower price should more than makeup for the slight inconvenience. Luckily the previous two mobile releases in the series control just fine, so I'm expecting the same quality ROME: Total War - Alexander. Because if there's one thing sure in this world, it's that Feral Interactive consistently releases quality ports.
Press Release
ROME: Total War – Alexander coming to iPhone and Android on October 24th
DATE: Thursday, 26th September, 2019
CONTACT: Mary Musgrave
[email protected]
Feral Interactive today announced that ROME: Total War – Alexander, the strategy game based on the exploits of antiquity’s greatest commander, will be released for iPhone and Android on October 24th. Originally developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows PC, and brought to iPad by Feral Interactive, Alexander is the second standalone expansion pack for the critically-acclaimed mobile game ROME: Total War. Alexander will be a premium game with no in-app purchases.
A century before the events of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing all enemies along the way, before establishing their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.
For players who have mastered ROME and Barbarian Invasion, Alexander provides the ultimate test of their skills.
As with ROME: Total War and Barbarian Invasion, the iPhone and Android versions of Alexander will deliver the full experience of the desktop version, with a UI tailored specifically for phones.
A trailer for Alexander is viewable now.
Alexander is available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. When released, the game will cost $4.99 / €5.49 / £4.99. The iPhone version will be a free update for anyone who owns the iPad version. It will be a premium game, with no in-app purchases.
Alexander for iPhone requires iOS 12 or newer. It is supported the following devices:
iPhone 5S
iPhone 6/6 Plus
iPhone 6S/6S Plus
iPhone SE
iPhone 7/7 Plus
iPhone 8/8 Plus
iPhone X
iPhone XS/XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone 11/11 Pro
iPod Touch (6th Generation)
