ROME: Total War – Alexander coming to iPhone and Android on October 24th

DATE: Thursday, 26th September, 2019

Feral Interactive today announced that ROME: Total War – Alexander, the strategy game based on the exploits of antiquity’s greatest commander, will be released for iPhone and Android on October 24th. Originally developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows PC, and brought to iPad by Feral Interactive, Alexander is the second standalone expansion pack for the critically-acclaimed mobile game ROME: Total War. Alexander will be a premium game with no in-app purchases.

A century before the events of ROME: Total War, Alexander ascends the Macedonian throne and embarks upon an audacious campaign to conquer the all-powerful Persian Empire. Players will lead their armies to unify the Greek city states, and then march across Central Asia, routing all enemies along the way, before establishing their legend as Alexander the Great, the most remarkable general of classical civilisation.

For players who have mastered ROME and Barbarian Invasion, Alexander provides the ultimate test of their skills.

As with ROME: Total War and Barbarian Invasion, the iPhone and Android versions of Alexander will deliver the full experience of the desktop version, with a UI tailored specifically for phones.

A trailer for Alexander is viewable now.

Alexander is available for pre-register on the Google Play Store. When released, the game will cost $4.99 / €5.49 / £4.99. The iPhone version will be a free update for anyone who owns the iPad version. It will be a premium game, with no in-app purchases.

About Feral Interactive

Feral Interactive is a leading publisher of games for the macOS, Linux, iOS, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms, founded in 1996 and based in London, England. It is responsible for such hits as ROME: Total War™ and Tropico for iOS and Android, GRID™ Autosport for iOS and Nintendo Switch, Total War™: THREE KINGDOMS, DiRT® 4™, Total War™: WARHAMMER II, Life is Strange™: Before the Storm, A Total War™ Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA, Rise of the Tomb Raider®, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT: Rally®, F1™ 2017, HITMAN™, XCOM® 2, Alien: Isolation™- The Collection, Company of Heroes™ 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ GOTY, and Empire: Total War™ for macOS and Linux, and The LEGO® Movie 2 Videogame for macOS. Visit the Feral Interactive website and find us on Twitter or Facebook.

About Creative Assembly™

Creative Assembly Ltd. is one of Europe's leading games development studios, founded in 1987 and located in West Sussex, UK and in Sofia, Bulgaria. With a heritage of award-winning AAA titles, including the multi-million selling Total War™ series, Creative Assembly continues to build an impressive portfolio of games and world-renowned partnerships; working with Games Workshop on Total War™: WARHAMMER®, Twentieth Century Fox on Alien: Isolation, plus 343 Industries and Microsoft on Halo Wars 2. Creative Assembly has, with their exceptionally talented team of over 500, amassed a wealth of awards, including multiple Best Place to Work awards and recent accolades from BAFTA, Music+Sound and Develop’s Industry Excellence awards. www.creative-assembly.com

About Total War™

With more than 25 million copies sold, Total War is one of the most established and critically acclaimed series in gaming. A drive for historical authenticity and superb gaming quality has helped establish the franchise as one of the most successful PC games of all time. Alongside the core historical-based games, the Total War series has expanded to include free-to-play mobile (Total War Battles™: KINGDOM), fantasy epics (Total War™: WARHAMMER®), and historical snapshots (Total War™ Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA). www.totalwar.com

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.

SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and Hardlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk