We knew this was coming. Following countless reports since 2018 leading up to a high-res photo posted by OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau himself, the OnePlus TV was all but confirmed for today's launch event. Now we have confirmation: the first smart television by OnePlus has been unveiled exclusively for the Indian market, and we have all the interesting details.

At the OnePlus hardware event today, the popular smartphone manufacturer pulled back the curtain on a pair of televisions, the TV 55 Q1 and TV 55 Q1 Pro.

Hardware

As their names imply, both TVs feature 55" displays running at 3840 x 2160 4K resolutions with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. The 55 Q1 is equipped with four speakers while the 55 Q1 Pro doubles that number to 8, all supporting Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD.

Software

The pair are powered by Android TV, which means they include features you've come to expect from Google's television OS, such as Google Assistant integration, built-in Chromecast support, and the Google Play Store.

OnePlus is also introducing their own content service dubbed OxygenPlay, which promises to be an entertainment hub that lets users access content from popular providers, such as Netflix, ESPN, and more.

Accessories

Each OnePlus TV comes with a dedicated remote control that features a Google Assistant button, Amazon Prime Video button, and a OnePlus key to invoke OxygenPlay, among other basic functions like scrolling and selecting. Users can also download the OnePlus Connect App to their phones, enabling advanced controls that enhance the TV-watching experience.

Other additional accessories include the OnePlus Dock, which is a stand that will prop the TV up on a shelf in lieu of a wall-mounted setup. The Farfield, a rear-mounted attachment that will allow owners to control their televisions through voice commands, is also coming soon.

OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and Q1 Pro Specs

For a complete list of specs, check out the chart below:

Specs Screen Size(Diagonally) 55" (138.8 cm) Resolution 3840 x 2160 Color Gamut NTSC 120% Picture Processor Gamma Color Magic Enhancement MEMC, DE-CONTOUR, SUPER RESOLUTION, NOISE CANCELLATION, DYNAMIC CONTRAST Anti-Glare Black Crystal Smooth Motion Rate 480 HDR Compatibility DOLBY VISION, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Sound Output 50 W Woofer Yes Speaker Type 2.1 CH Speaker Configuration 4 Units

8 Units (Pro) DOLBY AUDIO Format DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS DTS Audio Format DTS-HD OS Android TV Application OxygenPlay, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, ErosNow, Zee5, Hungama, SonyLiv Voice Control Google Assistant built-in; Work with Alexa Application Store Google Play Store Casting Chromecast built in Speaker Mode Yes (Bluetooth Stereo) USB Multi-media File Browser Wallpaper OnePlus Pictorial WiFi Standard 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Bluetooth 5.0 BLE Ethernet Input 1 Smart Phone Connect OnePlus Connect RF Connection Input 1 HDMI Input 4 (HDMI2 support eARC) AV Input (Composite) 1 (3 in 1) Digital Audio Output 1 (Optical) Digital Audio Input Bluetooth USB Port 3 (1 USB2.0, 1 USB3.0, 1 USB Type-C) Dimensions(TV Without Stand) 1223.7 x 50.6 x 706 mm

1223.7 x 61.3 x 707 mm (Pro) Dimensions(TV With Stand)

1223.7 x 207.5 x 768 mm

1223.7 x 207.5 x 795 mm (Pro) Dimensions(Package)

1396 x 174 x 867 mm VESA Hole Pitch 300 x 200 mm Weight(TV Without Stand) 19.5 kg

22.2 kg (Pro) Weight(TV With Stand)

21.5 kg

24.2 kg (Pro) Weight(Package Gross) 28 kg

31 kg (Pro) Voltage 100- 240 V~ 50/60 Hz Power Consumption 165 W

Availability and Pricing

Those interested in purchasing a OnePlus TV can sign up to be notified via Amazonwhen they officially go on sale; the TV 55 Q1 will cost ₹69,900 ($985.10), and the TV 55 Q1 Pro comes in at ₹99,900 ($1,407.75). At this time, there has been no official confirmation that the OnePlus TV will be offered beyond the Indian market.

The OnePlus TV wasn't alone at today's event; new OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro handsets were also unveiled for all to see. Check out our official first impressions of the latest smartphones from OnePlus here.