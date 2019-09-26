Even though Motorola can't be credited for updating its devices with the same speed and consistency as Nokia, OnePlus, or Essential, at least one new OS versions generally hits their devices, eventually. One such instance is last year's Moto G6 Play — while other US variants of the phone have already had the Android 9 Pie update since April, AT&T is finally getting round to rolling it out.

There are a number of differences between Android 8 Oreo and 9 Pie. Along with introducing the optional two-button navigation system, Recents will now scroll horizontally, and your phone can take advantage of features such as adaptive battery and brightness. A comprehensive list can be found at Motorola's website or, not specific to the Moto, over at our roundup.

Release date: September 25, 2019

Android version: 9.0

Security patch level (SPL): September 1, 2019

Baseband version: M8920_34.26.11.75R JETER_NA_CUST

Build number: PCP29.118-63

File size: 1.12GB

The update is rolling out in stages so it might take a few days or weeks to reach your AT&T Moto G6 Play. You can check for the OTA by heading to Settings > System and looking for 'System update.'