Voice assistants generally make our lives easier. With the right setup, we don't have to get up from the couch to turn on the light or the TV. It's even possible to order food without actually having to call a place. Another absolute killer feature is joining these skills' ranks: You can now apply for a job at McDonald's through Google's and Amazon's assistants thanks to the restaurant's own "Apply Thru" skill.

To jumpstart your application, simply say "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "Ok Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru," depending on your preferred platform. This will start a routine asking applicants for no more information other than their name, job area of interest, location, and skills . The assistant then tells you how great it is to work at McDonald's, and how every single employee helps the business grow. Potential candidates (everyone) will receive a text message with a link letting them continue the process on their phone. After all, who would want to fill out a full application form by voice?

The Alexa and Google Assistant skills are rolling out over the coming month to job seekers in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK.