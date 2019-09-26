The LG V40 ThinQ only recently received Android 9 Pie on all US carriers, but it's already time for another minor update, hitting the Verizon variant first. It includes some security patches, a native screen recording app, and a secure power-off feature.
Unfortunately, the security patch level is August so it's a month behind in that respect. The other changes are neat and user-facing, though. The update allows you to record your phone's screen without additional third-party software, bringing LG's Android skin on par with many others. Secure power-off is helpful if you ever lose your LG V40 ThinQ. With this feature, you would need to unlock the phone first before being able to power it off. This should prevent thieves or dishonest finders from simply switching it off before you have the chance to locate it through Google's Find My Device service.
System Update 6
Release date: 09/24/2019
Android™ Security Patch Level: August 1, 2019
Software Version: V405UA20c
What's changing:
- This software update includes fundamental enhancements and the latest Android security patches.
- Screen recording: Record the phone's screen to show what you do on it.
- Secure power-off: When the phone is locked, unlocking is required to power off. This helps to prevent someone from powering off the phone when it is lost or stolen.
As always, the update is rolling out in stages, so it could take some time to reach your device. You can try to force it through by heading to Settings > About Phone > Software updates and tapping 'Check for Update.'
