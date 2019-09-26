A new wallpaper is a quick and easy way to freshen up your phone. If you're a fan of OnePlus's wallpapers, you're in luck — Hampus Olsson, who designs them, has just made the three new 7T backgrounds available for download on his blog.

Olsson's blog post describes the process and philosophy behind these wallpapers. They were made with Blender 2.8, rendered with the Cycles engine, and finalized in Photoshop. He also writes that his approach for them was "Borderless & Speed," saying that "they have a sense of speed not limited to the screen, but kind of reaching out, creating a borderless sense of speed."

You can download the wallpapers via the source link below. There are only three this time around, but Olsson has zipped up standard-res, 4K, and "Never Settle" versions of each. Alternatively, you can get them simply download Olsson's wallpaper app, dubbed Abstruct, where 300 of his 4K wallpapers are available for free.