Google wouldn't be Google if it didn't break stuff from time to time. If you've been wondering why your Updates tab in the Play Store app is blank, rest assured knowing that you're not alone; it's an issue affecting pretty much everyone.
We've gotten multiple tips from readers about this, and our own devices are affected as well. Unsurprisingly, reddit's noticed as well. It seems to be a worldwide issue, with redditors in the UK and Australia complaining as well. Some have reported that clearing cache solved the issue (with the unintended side effect of adding dark mode), but others weren't so lucky.
The problem has been occurring for at least the past three hours or so. We'll update this post when it's resolved
A Googler with whom big boss Artem had been talking with on Twitter has informed us that a rollback of the defective Play Store software is incoming, so you should be reunited with your Updates tab soon.
rollback coming
— Kobi (@kobi_gg) September 27, 2019
- Thanks:
- Everyone who sent this in
Comments