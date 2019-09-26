Power banks are particularly convenient when your battery is running low while you're on the go, but what if you carry several devices and need to charge them all at once? Anker's PowerCore+ 26800 PD has got your back, as it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, including your tablet and laptop. The product has dropped to $68 on Amazon, which is its lowest price ever, $62 off the original one.

The power bank offers two 15W USB-A outlets, as well as a 30W USB-C PD port. The latter is also used to charge the product, with inputs as high as 27W. Surprisingly, the compatible cable is included in the box, together with a 30W charger that can be used to power the battery and other USB-C devices, such as a phone, tablet, or laptop.

Thanks to its large 26,800mAh capacity, the power bank can fill up a phone up to seven times. It can even charge a MacBook or a USB-C compatible laptop thanks to its powerful output and the provided cable.

The product's high capacity, number of ports, USB-C PD support, as well as the included cables and wall charger, make this an exciting deal. We're not sure how long it'll last for, and we recommend you get yours as soon as possible not to miss out on this offer. You can even save a further $8 if you're fine with a refurbished product, but I'd suggest getting a new unit given the small price difference.