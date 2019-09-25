If you've been waiting to snag Sony's ultra-tall mid-range phone, now's your chance. The Xperia 10 and 10 Plus are both $50 off the usual prices, bringing the regular 10 down to $300 and the 10 Plus to $375.

The Xperia 10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a headphone jack (hooray!) and a 6-inch 2520x1080 IPS LCD with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There are a total of three cameras, two on the back (13MP regular, 5MP depth sensor), and one 8MP wide-angle lens on the front. The carrier compatibility is fairly good, as it will work with all major US networks except Sprint.

Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 Plus is mostly a minor spec bump. It has a slightly better Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB, and a larger 6.5-inch screen (resolution is the same). It's also compatible with all major US networks except Sprint.

You can grab both the phones from B&H Photo at the link below. Amazon has the regular 10 for $2 cheaper, at least for the moment.