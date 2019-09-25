We shared a 3D model of the OnePlus 7T's chassis in August and graduated to official renders in September, compliments of OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. Today, on the eve of the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro launch event, we now have a detailed view of these devices in the flesh, and the results are remarkably similar to what we've already seen.

According to previous leaks, we're expecting the OnePlus 7T (pictured in Frosted Silver) to include a 6.55" display with a notch for the front-facing camera, 3,800mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB of flash storage. Nestled in the circular camera bump on the back will be three lenses: a main 48MP sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP lens perfect for zoomed shots.

In addition to the 7T's baseline specs, the 7T Pro (pictured in Glacier Blue) will reportedly have a 6.67" edge-to-edge display with no notch, an upgraded 4,080mAh battery, and the triple camera array will be fitted into a vertical layout.

Both phones are said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience, just like the 7 Pro, and they will come with Android 10 installed, right out of the box.

Alongside the 7T and 7T Pro, OnePlus is expected to announce its first Android TV, aptly titled OnePlus TV, at an event in India tomorrow.