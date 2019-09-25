Lock's Quest was originally a Nintendo DS tower defense game released in 2008, and it eventually made its way to consoles and PC in 2017. This means the game was originally a premium release with an upfront price, and a mobile port just arrived on the Play Store for $7.99 without any in-app purchases or advertisements in tow, retaining the title's fair monetization. While reviews are currently mixed on the Steam listing, it's still nice to see a new premium port arrive on Android.

Above you can watch a short trailer for the mobile edition of Lock's Quest, and as you can see, it's an interesting tower defense game where you build fortresses to defend against a bunch of baddies. There are dozens of maps to explore, and there's a new endless mode for those looking for longevity. As you build up your fortress, you'll get to place a bunch of turrets, traps, and helpers to stop the advance of your enemies, and of course, the game offers a welcoming pixel-based appearance.

What's nice about this release is that it didn't fall victim to the many egregious monetizations methods found in similar mobile titles. Lock's Quest is a premium tower defense game that you can pick up for $7.99, and as I already mentioned, there are no IAPs or ads in the title. So once you pay, that's it, the entire game is yours to enjoy.

It's often rare that we receive premium ports on Android, at least not every week, so the arrival of Lock's Quest is a welcome surprise. While I'm sure some will scoff at the $7.99 price point, it's worth keeping in mind that the Steam version costs almost twice as much. Past that, if you're a fan of solid tower defense games, or are simply looking for something to play through that isn't filled to the brim with IAPs, you should probably check out the release of Lock's Quest on the Google Play Store.