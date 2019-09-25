Google Chromebooks, just like smartphones, need access to OS updates to stay secure and up-to-date on the latest features. But also just like phones, they only get updates for so long — something we've made sure to warn you about when shopping for a Chromebook, lest you get stuck with a model whose support lifespan is about to run out. Now one group of devices is getting an unexpected reprieve, as Google extends updates for certain Lenovo Chromebooks through June of 2025.

Google pledges to support each Chromebook platform for a period of 6.5 years, after which it reaches its Automatic Update Expiration date (or AUE). That count begins after Google has finished certifying the underlying hardware design that's later used inside a Chromebook made by a manufacturer like HP or Lenovo — a bunch of different models all based on one platform.

This means that a Chromebook you go out and buy today might get significantly less than that full 6.5 years of support if it's based on a hardware platform Google first certified a year or more ago. At least, that's the way things have been working so far, but Google recently turned back the clock on a group of Lenovo models, giving them up to another three years.

Lenovo Chromebook Model Previous AUE Date Current AUE Date Flex 11 Chromebook June 2022 June 2025 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK June 2023 June 2025 N23 Yoga Chromebook June 2022 June 2025 300e Chromebook June 2022 June 2025 300e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK June 2023 June 2025 Ideapad S330 Chromebook June 2022 June 2025 Ideapad C330 Chromebook June 2022 June 2025

All seven of these Chromebooks share the same hardware platform (based on the Mediatek 8173C processor) and were released between 2017 and 2019. Some of these models, such as the Flex 11, N23 Yoga, and 300e, are no longer available for purchase directly from Lenovo.

If you are or were currently interested in purchasing one of these affordable Chromebooks but held off due to the AUE date being too close, you can now feel more comfortable about your purchase. Our current favorite budget Chromebook is the C330 — with its AUE extended from June 2022 to June 2025, it's now an even more compelling buy.

