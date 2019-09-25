Welcome to another round of app sales. We're halfway through September's final week. It's a small list today, so be sure to pop by Monday's roundup (where there was a lot more to be had) if you're hungry for more. I'll see you on Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Undead Tower Crusade $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. [Super]Coin Princess : Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Freezies - clean icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Tropical Fish Guide Pocket Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Differential Dx $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Face Generator E-1337 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
  2. Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Amelia - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Demon King $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Snot & Fluff - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days