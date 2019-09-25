Article Contents
Welcome to another round of app sales. We're halfway through September's final week. It's a small list today, so be sure to pop by Monday's roundup (where there was a lot more to be had) if you're hungry for more. I'll see you on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Undead Tower Crusade $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stay Alive VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Game School $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Super]Coin Princess : Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Freezies - clean icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- iEatWell Premium:Food Diary&Journal Healthy Eating $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tropical Fish Guide Pocket Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Differential Dx $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Face Generator E-1337 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 hours
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Amelia - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Demon King $1.99 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 4 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Snot & Fluff - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Icon packs & customization
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Folium - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
