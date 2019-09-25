Amazon just reported that Alexa is now available on over 85,000 devices, a 41% spike from May, from 9,500 brands — up another 28.3% from four months ago. With those kinds of numbers, it is paramount that more thought be put into a user's sense of privacy and security when they own an Alexa product. Today, the company announced a number of improvements, features, and skills it has worked towards in the past year with some new features available from today — notably including the coming addition of Samuel L. Jackson as a voice for Alexa.

We've compiled most of these milestones and upgrades as was announced during Amazon's event today into a handy-dandy bullet point list. You may find a couple more details we may have not listed at the Amazon Day One blog here.

A 50% reduction in false detection of wake words.

Home mode: Amazon devices are set to not record audio or video while users are at home.

New data controls: "Alexa, delete what I just said," "Alexa, delete everything I said today," "Alexa, tell me what you heard."

Amazon account owners can also now sign up for Auto Delete to have their recordings deleted every 3 or 18 months.

Later this year, you'll be able to ask "Alexa, why did you do that?" after a weird occurrence.

Food Network Kitchen will be a useful tool for Echo Show owners to track recipes, watch and learn from chefs like Bobby Flay and Rachel Ray, and even check out livestream courses.

Celebrity voices: Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice out typical Alexa responses. Those other voices, including Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon, are coming soon. Voice packs start at 99 cents — Jackson's voice (there's a complimentary explicit package, too!) is priced at 99 cents now, but will go up to $4.99 later. Say commands like "Alexa, Ask Sam to wake me up at 7am," though not all types of commands will work in his voice, sadly.