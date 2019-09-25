One of my favorite attractions in Walt Disney World is the 'Carousel of Progress,' a show initially created by Walt Disney himself to show how technology has changed families' lives over the last 100 or so years. The final 'future' scene (it's a bit outdated now) depicts a father using a voice-controlled oven, but as he repeats the increasing scores from a nearby video game, the oven continuously raises the temperature until it catches a turkey on fire. At long last, this is finally a reality, as Amazon has revealed an Alexa-controlled smart oven.

Amazon's Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 convection oven, microwave, air fryer, and food warmer. It has 30+ built-in presets, a temperature probe, and a 'scan-to-cook' feature that can configure heating options for food purchased from Amazon.

Is scanning a barcode really faster than reading the cooking instructions?

I'm still not sold on the idea of a Wi-Fi-enabled oven, but if you really want one, Amazon is now taking pre-orders. The oven is $249.99, and comes with an Echo Dot.