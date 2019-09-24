For all of MIUI's troubles, it remains as the default software user interface on every one of Xiaomi's smartphones. And given that the company posts timely updates on this platform, it should matter how people experience this default state. Thus, we now see MIUI 11 come into play with a focus on font and sound aesthetics as well as a few new productivity apps and a couple of under-the-hood tweaks.
The company seems to have invested most in creating two new typefaces: Lanting Pro for Chinese characters and Milan Pro for Western characters. Both are touted to be the first in the world to be dynamically scalable from within the OS — that is, having their weights adjusted on the fly. Xiaomi has also drafted new thematical sound design suites based on seven elements which also happen to match with the seven days of the week. The company was given Red Dot design awards for both aspects of MIUI.
Xiaomi is also implementing the new high-speed wireless file transfer protocol it developed with OPPO and vivo on MIUI 11 and has added a new Mi Work suite of productivity apps for fast access to document editing, presentation, and printing tools. There's also a new MIUI Go app suite to enhance battery life while traveling and to take down notes.
Among many other items, the most apparent addition to MIUI 11 may be custom ambient display messages. Users can tailor how they look right down to size, alignment, and color. They can also forego all that editing and choose a watchface to go onto their ambient display.
The company is aiming to deploy MIUI 11 faster than any other version before. A closed beta is now available for those in the appropriate WeChat groups. An open beta will follow on September 27 for 17 Chinese device models. A finalized ROM may come as early as mid-October. You can learn more about the software by checking out our source links below.
