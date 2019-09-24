The Galaxy Tab S5e is Samsung's current kinda-flagship tablet, sitting below the ultra high-end Tab S6. It still has a great AMOLED screen in a premium frame, but with a Snapdragon 670 processor instead of the faster Snapdragon 855. A few months after the Wi-Fi S5e arrived in the United States, AT&T will now sell an LTE variant.

AT&T says its version of the S5e will start at $479.99, or $16/mo for 3 months on an installment plan. That's the same pricing as the Verizon LTE version, which is $479.99 outright or $379.99 on a two-year contract.

Now that the Wi-Fi version has dropped below $400, you're essentially paying a $70 premium for the ability to get internet everywhere. The tablet will go on sale at AT&T starting Friday, September 27th.