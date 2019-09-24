The Galaxy Fold is one of the most troubled smartphones in recent memory, and it hasn't even hit store shelves, yet. From being reengineered after rogue tech reviewers savagely ripped what appeared to be screen protectors right out of the displays, to failing basic legs of JerryRigEverything's device torture test, the pressure for a successful launch has been mounting. In an attempt to ease consumer concerns regarding the Fold's fragile display, Samsung has officially announced a screen replacement program for early adopters.

According to information contained within the Galaxy Fold's packaging, Samsung plans to offer a Galaxy Fold Premiere Service to every Fold owner. The service will include 24-hour call center assistance, as well as a one-time out of warranty screen replacement for $149 during the first year of ownership. The full cost of a screen replacement has yet to be announced, but considering the Fold's price tag comes in at just under $2,000, its bendable display is probably worth quite a bit.

Samsung's $149 display replacement service only applies to customers who purchase a Galaxy Fold before December 31, 2019. After that date, new owners will have to pay for all display replacements at full price.