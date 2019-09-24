There aren't currently any smartphones on the market that ship with Android 10 — even the latest Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL handsets come preloaded with Android 9 Pie — but that's all about to change. The OnePlus 7T, greenlit to be unveiled this week, will be the first Android device launching with version 10.

Given its close relationship with the 7 and 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T will be running a similar build of Android 10 with the manufacturer's proprietary OxygenOS 10 skin nestled neatly on top. For a detailed look at the OxygenOS 10's features, including some extra goodies OnePlus added outside of Android's stock updates, check out our complete changelog here.

Last week, Huawei announced its Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, which are also on track to ship with Android 10 right of the box. Both devices are expected to launch shortly after the OnePlus 7T. Due to government restrictions, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will not come equipped with Google apps and services pre-installed, though there is a workaround to install them manually.