People have been wondering about the full roster of launch titles featured in Google Play Pass — supposedly, we've got over 350 of them to go through. Here's the thing: Google doesn't make it easy to suss out all of the apps participating in the program, whether through the Play Store or external documentation on associated Google sites. Great. Well, guess what? We're gonna give it a try and list as many apps on Play Pass as possible.

As of September 24, we're still on the ground floor of this all-you-can-use program, so many people still don't have access to it — and we're only talking about the United States. If you aren't familiar with what Play Pass entails, we have a guide you can look over right here, but in short, a pass gives you no-charge, ad-free access to premium apps and any in-app purchases for free apps.

In any case, we've sorted through all the titles listed in each app and game category showcased in the Play Pass tab of the Play Store and found 251 of the "over 350" apps available for free right now. Some apps, such as Tasker, aren't listed in the tab, but do have the Play Pass icon attached to their listings, so we're now on a "be on the lookout" mission to figure out the 100-odd remaining apps. Also, don't be surprised to see some duplicate titles, perhaps for generic games or apps — some of them come from different publishers!

Let us know if you've spotted an app not listed here in the comments!

List of titles on Google Play Pass

TitleApp or Game?Category
Space MarshalsGAction
Shadow Fight 2 Special EditionGAction
Smashy Road: WantedGAction
Reckless Getaway 2GAction
Sea Battle 2GAction
DUAL!GAction
GrimvalorGAction
Smashy Road: ArenaGAction
ReporterGAction
OTTTD: Over The Top TDGAction
Cat Simulator : Kitty CraftGAction
Titan QuestGAction
LichtspeerGAction
Dog Simulator Puppy CraftGAction
Horror Hospital(R) 2GAction
Amazin Crime Strange Stickman Rope Vice VegasGAction
Annelids: Online battleGAction
Grand Action Simulator - New York Car GangGAction
LIMBOGAdventure
Wayward SoulsGAdventure
Lumino CityGAdventure
60 Seconds! Atomic AdventureGAdventure
Old Man's JourneyGAdventure
NyxQuest: Kindred SpiritsGAdventure
What, The Fox?GAdventure
Extreme Balancer 3GAdventure
Jungle Adventures 3GAdventure
Thimbleweed ParkGAdventure
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink (Full)GAdventure
Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full)GAdventure
The Tiny Bang Story PremiumGAdventure
Suzy CubeGAdventure
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (Full)GAdventure
Jungle Adventures 2GAdventure
Jungle AdventuresGAdventure
SAMURAI II: VENGEANCEGArcade
Cameleon RunGArcade
Fancy Pants AdventuresGArcade
Marvel PinballGArcade
The Bug ButcherGArcade
Red Ball 3: Jump for LoveGArcade
ChessGBoard
CheckersGBoard
Mahjong EpicGBoard
CheckersGBoard
Dominoes Jogatina: Classic and Free Board GameGBoard
Kakuro (Cross Sums)GBoard
RISK: Global DominationGBoard
Yachty FreeGBoard
Matching KingGBoard
Spider SolitaireGCard
ReignsGCard
Card ThiefGCard
Solitaire!GCard
Briscola Online HD - La BriscaGCard
250+ Solitaire CollectionGCard
HeartsGCard
Reigns: Her MajestyGCard
FreeCellGCard
Card CrawlGCard
CanastaGCard
EuchreGCard
SolitaireGCard
Euchre Free: Classic Card Games For Addict PlayersGCard
Pyramid SolitaireGCard
G4A: Indian RummyGCard
Aces(R) SpadesGCard
FreeCell SolitaireGCard
Crown Solitaire: A New Puzzle Solitaire Card GameGCard
SolitaireGCard
SpiderGCard
PinochleGCard
Bubble Blend - Match 3 GameGCasual
Thomas & Friends: Race On!GCasual
NR ShooterTMGCasual
Hidden FolksGCasual
Bubble PokeTMGCasual
Brain game. Picture Match.GCasual
Kids Learn About AnimalsGEducational
Kids Learn to SortGEducational
My Town : DaycareGEducational
Drawing for Kids Learning Games for Toddlers age 3GEducational
My Town : Beach PicnicGEducational
My Little Princess : CastleGEducational
Toca Mystery HouseGEducational
Kids Draw with ShapesGEducational
Truck games for kids - build a house 🏡 car washGEducational
My Town : SchoolGEducational
Learn ABC Letters with Captain CatGEducational
My Town : HospitalGEducational
Learn Letter Names and Sounds with ABC TrainsGEducational
Alive Alphabet: Letter TracingGEducational
Kids Connect the DotsGEducational
Learn Letter Sounds with Carnival KidsGEducational
My Town : StoresGEducational
Kids Reading Sight WordsGEducational
Learn colors for toddlers! Kids color games!GEducational
Learn to Read with Tommy TurtleGEducational
Baby Wooden Blocks PuzzleGEducational
Kids Learn to Count 123GEducational
Baby Phone. Kids GameGEducational
Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for KidsGEducational
Toca MiniGEducational
Bridge Constructor PortalGPuzzle
Energy: Anti Stress LoopsGPuzzle
2048GPuzzle
SudokuGPuzzle
Nonogram.com - Picture cross puzzle gameGPuzzle
Flow Free: HexesGPuzzle
2048GPuzzle
2048GPuzzle
CONNECTIONGPuzzle
Mahjong 3 (Full)GPuzzle
hocus.GPuzzle
Red HerringGPuzzle
Monument Valley 2GPuzzle
Flow Free: WarpsGPuzzle
Jigsaw Puzzles RealGPuzzle
Death SquaredGPuzzle
ShapesGPuzzle
Red HerringGPuzzle
Andoku Sudoku 3GPuzzle
Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze - The Wooden Puzzle GameGPuzzle
Lines - Physics Drawing PuzzleGPuzzle
Mahjong (Full)GPuzzle
Best Sudoku (Free)GPuzzle
Agent A: A puzzle in disguiseGPuzzle
SudokuGPuzzle
Find The Difference - Spot It GameGPuzzle
.projektGPuzzle
Square PaintGPuzzle
Minesweeper ProGPuzzle
Disaster Will StrikeGPuzzle
Word Search Games in englishGPuzzle
Two Eyes - NonogramGPuzzle
SudokuGPuzzle
ELOHGPuzzle
FRAMEDGPuzzle
Block Puzzle & ConquerGPuzzle
100 Blocks PuzzleGPuzzle
FRAMED 2GPuzzle
Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - PremiumGPuzzle
CubesGPuzzle
Moto X3M Bike Race GameGRacing
Furious Car Driving 2017GRacing
Absolute DriftGRacing
Offroad Legends 2GRacing
Stardew ValleyGRole Playing
My Bakery Empire - Bake, Decorate & Serve CakesGRole Playing
Roller Skating Girls - Dance on WheelsGRole Playing
Magium - Text adventure RPG (CYOA)GRole Playing
Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls DanceGRole Playing
Sorcery! 3GRole Playing
Sorcery! 2GRole Playing
Sorcery!GRole Playing
DIY Fashion Star - Design Hacks Clothing GameGRole Playing
80 DaysGRole Playing
Sorcery! 4GRole Playing
HopliteGRole Playing
Star WarsTM: KOTORGRole Playing
Mini MetroGSimulation
Pocket CityGSimulation
This is the PoliceGSimulation
Game Dev TycoonGSimulation
SimplePlanesGSimulation
Fiz : Brewery Management GameGSimulation
Getting Over it with Bennett FoddyGSimulation
Extreme Landings ProGSimulation
Love Story Games: Teenage DramaGSimulation
Taxi Game 2GSimulation
7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzlesGWord
Crossword Puzzle FreeGWord
Word SearchGWord
English Guess The PhraseGWord
Word SearchGWord
Work BreakerGWord
Moon+ Reader ProABooks & Reference
Dictionary.com PremiumABooks & Reference
Encyclopedia by FarlexABooks & Reference
Science Dictionary by FarlexABooks & Reference
Deutsches WörterbuchABooks & Reference
Dictionnaire francaisABooks & Reference
Toca Kitchen Sushi RestaurantAEducation
ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS TrackerAEducation
King of Math JuniorAEducation
Star Tracker - Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guideAEducation
Drawing PadAEducation
Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish TranslatorAEducation
King of MathAEducation
Flashcards - Study, Memorize & Improve VocabularyAEducation
MermaidsAEducation
VoiceTooner - Voice changer with cartoonsAEntertainment
Voice changer with effectsAEntertainment
ColorMe - Coloring Book FreeAEntertainment
Decision RouletteAEntertainment
White Noise GeneratorAMusic & Audio
Smart Recorder - High-quality voice recorderAMusic & Audio
jetAudio HD Music Player PlusAMusic & Audio
Rain Sounds - Sleep & RelaxAMusic & Audio
Sound MeterAMusic & Audio
Perfect PianoAMusic & Audio
Voice RecorderAMusic & Audio
Real Guitar - Guitar Playing Made Easy.AMusic & Audio
Phonograph Music PlayerAMusic & Audio
Sleep Timer (Turn music off)AMusic & Audio
RevHeadz Engine SoundsAMusic & Audio
Ukelele TunerAMusic & Audio
Voice Recorder ProAMusic & Audio
myTuner Radio App: FM Radio + Internet Radio TunerAMusic & Audio
Tunable: Music Practice ToolsAMusic & Audio
Photo Studio PROAPhotography
Camera MX - Photo & Video CameraAPhotography
MIX by Camera360APhotography
Nebi - Film PhotoAPhotography
TouchRetouchAPhotography
PixelLab - Text on picturesAPhotography
Photo EditorAPhotography
Footej CameraAPhotography
Pixgram - video photo slideshowAPhotography
Pic Stitch - #1 Collage MakerAPhotography
Text on Photo - FontmaniaAPhotography
Handy PhotoAPhotography
Photo Editor PROAPhotography
Easy Voice Recorder ProAProductivity
Password Manager SafeInCloud ProAProductivity
Business Calendar 2 - Agenda, Planner & OrganizerAProductivity
Notebloc PDF Scanner App - Scan, save & shareAProductivity
My Notes - NotepadAProductivity
To Do ListAProductivity
Business Calendar ProAProductivity
Password Safe - Secure Password ManagerAProductivity
All-in-One CalculatorAProductivity
CalenGoo - Calendar and TasksAProductivity
Enpass Password ManagerAProductivity
AppLocker | Lock Apps - Fingerprint, PIN, PatternAProductivity
dataDex - Pokedex for PokemonATools
Laser LevelATools
Unit ConverterATools
Signal Spy - Monitor Signal Strength & Data UsageATools
Lexis Audio EditorATools
WiFi WardenATools
File ManagerATools
Barcode ScannerATools
The Zueira's VoiceATools
Simple SpeedcheckATools
Ultra Lock - App Lock, Photo and Video VaultATools
Internet Speed Test Original - WiFi AnalyzerATools
TaskerATools
NOAA Weather InternationalAWeather
Weather XL PRO - Weather radar & 10 day forecastAWeather
AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radarAWeather
This table is purportedly just a portion of the 350+ launch titles that debuted with Play Pass on September 23, 2019. Last updated September 24, 2019.