Chrome 77 started rolling out a few days ago, and it has plenty of improvements — a feature for sending links to other devices, a contact picker for web apps, a faster Lite Mode, and more. However, it also introduced one (admittedly minor) bug: printing might not work from Google Calendar.

A new Google support article reads, "Google Calendar is experiencing an issue printing from the most recent version of Chrome (77.0.3865.75)." Thankfully, there is a workaround: simply download your calendar as a PDF, and print the exported PDF. Crisis adverted.