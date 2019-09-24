In this day and age, it's surprising when a major new tech product isn't leaked before its official announcement. While Google's upcoming phone is already in the hands of many YouTubers, we've barely heard a peep about the hardware Amazon plans to announce at tomorrow's event. Reportedly, Amazon will unveil a pair of wireless earbuds, a more powerful Echo smart speaker, and possibly other devices.

CNBC is reporting that Amazon will show off new Alexa-powered wireless earbuds that also track fitness, code-named 'Puget' (presumably after the Puget Sound, an ocean inlet located in Washington state). The earbuds will supposedly be capable of tracking run distance and calories burned, and are expected to be priced below $100. WinFuture believes the official name will be the 'Echo Flex.'

The other rumored device is a larger Amazon Echo smart speaker, called the 'Echo Studio,' but the only known detail is that it will have better sound quality ⁠— perhaps to tie in with the company's new high-fidelity audio streaming service. Reports from earlier this year said it would be a wider cylindrical speaker with at least four tweeters, but it's not clear if that is still the plan.

We won't even have to wait a full day to see if the rumors are true. Let's hope Amazon has better luck at creating earbuds than Google.