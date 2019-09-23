Last spring, Google began what amounted to a slow rollout of Google Assistant support for English-speaking Waze users in the United States. Now, it appears that Google has opened the flood gates, giving all US Wazers with English set as their preferred language the ability to call upon Google Assistant.

Getting Google Assistant up and running in the Waze app involves just a few simple taps.

Open Waze on your device. — This update is on the server-side of the aisle, so you shouldn't need to download a software update from the Play Store. Google Assistant will automatically pop up on your screen. — If you don’t see this option, tap the mic at the top of your display or navigate to Settings –> Voice & Sound –> Google Assistant. Tap “Enable now” to start using Google Assistant in Waze.

After that's all set up, you can invoke Google Assistant from anywhere within the Waze app. Simply say, "Hey Google," followed by one of these commands:

navigate home

I need coffee

find gas stations

report traffic

what’s my ETA?

show alternative routes

show directions

allow/avoid tolls

There is no word on when Google Assistant support for Waze will be available for non-English speaking users and countries outside of the United States.