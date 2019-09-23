Books, movies, and series are common ways to widely share a story, but it's far more common to tell personal adventures orally or over text messages. However, Viber came up with a new feature that mixes things up, letting you read short stories on your phone, which take the shape of fictitious text messages.

If you've run out of people to talk to, Viber's got you covered: With Shorts, you get access to a catalog of over 50 original stories that are revealed line by line. It's basically as if you're part of a chat and reading the conversation people are having to learn more about the plot. You can't reply to the group and instead tap on the screen to make messages appear as you read the story. A bar at the bottom of the screen lets you see how far you've progressed into the scenario, which is convenient to asses whether you have enough time to finish the story now or resume later.

The functionality is available starting today for US users and includes a catalog of comedies, romance, thrillers, and sci-fi, stories that can be explored in parallel. I'm not particularly convinced about its usefulness, but it could be a fun way to entertain yourself when you're really bored.