Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel is the latest mobile SAO game from Bandai Namco, and it's available on the Play Store for pre-registration. Much like the previous two titles in the mobile series, Alicization Rising Steel is an RPG, and this time around it's based on the Alicization arc of the SAO anime, though exclusive content is also expected.

If you check out the trailer above, you'll notice that much of Sword Art Online Alicization Rising Steel ties into the latest story arc for the anime and light novels. As always, the trailer reveals very little about the expected gameplay, and sadly the Play Store description sheds little light on the subject. Why Bandai Namco feels it's best to hide the gameplay from fans, I don't know, but since this is a mobile game, it's hardly a surprise. Luckily the official website offers a few glimpses into what to expect, such as turn-based battles that revolve around three skills, as well as combos and power moves.

So far we know that the game will include in-app purchases (mentioned in a note on the Play Store listing), though we've yet to learn how high they will range. Judging by the previous two mobile SAO titles, I'd say it's a safe bet to expect a free-to-play release that contains IAPs that range up to $79.99 per item. We also don't know the official release date, but since the title is available on the Play Store for pre-registration, It's probably safe to assume that it will land sometime soon. The official website also offers a way to pre-reg, and if you do so through the site, you may earn a few exclusive rewards.

Another year signals another Sword Art Online mobile game from Bandai Namco. I'd hardly call the pre-registration listing of Alicization Rising Steel a surprise event, but I'm sure there are more than a few fans out there that will want to jump into the RPG as soon as it's available. So if you'd like to receive a notification whenever the game is officially released, make sure to pre-register through the Play Store widget below.