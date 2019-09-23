The Galaxy Fold isn't the only new version of an old device in town from Samsung. The company is in the middle of updating some of its A-series smartphones with newer variants signified with an 's' suffix at the end of the model name. This time around, we're talking about the Galaxy A20s hitting south Asia.

Specs

SoC Octa-core 1.8GHz
Display 6.5" 1560x720 Infinity-V TFT display
RAM 3GB or 4GB RAM
Storage 32GB or 64GB storage + microSD up to 512GB
Rear cameras 13MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.2 depth
Front camera 8MP f/2
Battery 4,000mAh
Software Android
Connectivity USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 163.3 x 77.5 x 8mm
Weight 183g

We shouldn't necessarily take the Galaxy A20 from T-Mobile and compare it with an Asian variant Galaxy A20s — these specs coming from Samsung Malaysia — but there are some very apparent trade-offs here. For one, the A20s features an unnamed octa-core chipset that supports single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 to the A20's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. What the A20s gets in return is a slightly larger display, a quality bump with the ultra-wide rear camera, and an extra depth sensor to boot.

Other than those factors, the two phones share a lot in common — fingerprint sensors, facial authentication, Infinity-V notch, many of the internal specs.

That said, Malaysian consumers are paying the equivalent of $168 for the A20s compared to $250 on T-Mobile for the A20, so there are your swings and roundabouts.