The Galaxy Fold isn't the only new version of an old device in town from Samsung. The company is in the middle of updating some of its A-series smartphones with newer variants signified with an 's' suffix at the end of the model name. This time around, we're talking about the Galaxy A20s hitting south Asia.
Specs
|SoC
|Octa-core 1.8GHz
|Display
|6.5" 1560x720 Infinity-V TFT display
|RAM
|3GB or 4GB RAM
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB storage + microSD up to 512GB
|Rear cameras
|13MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 5MP f/2.2 depth
|Front camera
|8MP f/2
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Software
|Android
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm audio, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.5 x 8mm
|Weight
|183g
We shouldn't necessarily take the Galaxy A20 from T-Mobile and compare it with an Asian variant Galaxy A20s — these specs coming from Samsung Malaysia — but there are some very apparent trade-offs here. For one, the A20s features an unnamed octa-core chipset that supports single-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 to the A20's dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. What the A20s gets in return is a slightly larger display, a quality bump with the ultra-wide rear camera, and an extra depth sensor to boot.
Other than those factors, the two phones share a lot in common — fingerprint sensors, facial authentication, Infinity-V notch, many of the internal specs.
That said, Malaysian consumers are paying the equivalent of $168 for the A20s compared to $250 on T-Mobile for the A20, so there are your swings and roundabouts.
