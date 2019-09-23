File the Pixel 4 under "most leaked phone of all time." From photos of display cutouts to marketing materials posted directly by Google, there aren't too many things we don't know about the Pixel 4's chassis.

Nevertheless, as the October unveiling approaches, another leak has found its way to the world wide web.

Images surfaced today of what appears to be the clearest photos we've ever seen of the Pixel 4 XL in all its glory.

As was suspected, the Pixel 4 XL's large display doesn't contain a notch. It does, however, come equipped with what I'm calling a forehead, or the stack at the top of the display that contains the camera array and other sensors that will drive this year's face identification technology.

On the back rests the triple lens camera that is said to feature 8x zoom, action-oriented "Motion Mode," and improved Night Sight. Thanks in large part to the Pixel 4 camera app that leaked two weeks ago, we also know that the default photo ratio will be 16:9, a "Camera Coaching" feature has been added to help users snap better pics, and the on-screen controls have been shuffled around a bit.

The edges of the Pixel 4 XL are coated in a neat black trim. Up top rests a standard microphone hole. The bottom side houses a USB-C port with cutouts on either side to contain a speaker and bottom-facing microphone. Located along the upper right edge is the volume rocker nestled beside the power switch, which is dabbed with a lick of "Oh So Orange." As expected, the 3.5mm headphone jack is MIA.

As far as software is concerned, we couldn't possibly know about all the extra goodies Google has planned for the Pixel 4XL, but these images seem to reveal the presence of the rumored face unlocking technology, as well as a 90 Hz refresh rate screen that Google is calling Smooth Display.

Assuming all the leaks up until now are legitimate, and this is in fact the new Pixel 4, what do you think about Google's upcoming smartphone? Are you interested in upgrading to the Pixel 4? Are you planning on sitting out on this model? What about the Pixel 4 do you like, and what do you wish Google had done differently?