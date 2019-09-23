Not even a week following the release of Android 10 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the official stable version of Android 10, branded as OxygenOS 10.0, is now rolling out to these devices. However, the rollout is a slow one, and if you're too impatient to wait for OnePlus' servers to deem you worthy of the update, you can cut to the front of the line fairly easily.
There are two ways you can snag the update: the first is OTA via the Oxygen Updater. One of our resident OnePlus 7 owners (hey there, Artem) who was running Beta 2 had to switch back to the stable channel in app settings and then enable advanced mode before the download appeared.
Users running the stable build of OxygenOS 9 will have to wait for version 10 to gradually roll out via the Oxygen Updater. This could take days to weeks, depending on the success of the staged release.
The second option bypasses the Oxygen Updater for a more traditional method. You can download the OxygenOS 10 stable zip files to your computer and install them manually using ADB.
Warning
All devices upgrading to OxygenOS 10 from Android 10 Beta 2 will have to agree to having their devices wiped to factory settings before the update can occur, so make sure you fully back up your phone first.
Devices upgrading directly from the stable build of OxygenOS 9 don't appear to need a factory reset before proceeding.
