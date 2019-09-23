Let's face it, notches aren't necessarily pleasant-looking, but they're a way to maximize the screen-to-body ratio while keeping essential sensors on the front of the phone. Some brands are dodging the issue with motorized cameras, creating gorgeous looking devices that are more fragile and costly.

Nubia took a different approach to the problem and added a secondary screen on the back, where the primary shooter already is, allowing it to be used as a selfie camera in combination with the rear display. The Nubia X was the brand's first device to showcase this dual-screen design, and the company recently unveiled a new flagship with the same spirit, the Z20, which will be released internationally on October 14.

The Z20 features a curved bezel-less 6.42-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge front display, combined with a secondary 5.1-inch panel on the back, which is also curved. Both come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and the back panel is coated with a blue-light-blocking filter for more comfortable viewing at night. Each screen works independently, meaning you can switch from one app to the other by simply flipping the phone. The rear screen doubles as an always-on display, showing the time and your notifications at a glance.

Unlike most phones, all cameras are placed on the back of the handset: There's a main ​48MP shooter with OIS, a ​16MP ultra-wide-angle camera ​with a 122.2° field of view, and an 8MP telephoto sensor ​with 3x optical zoom. The Z20 can also record 8K videos with HDR10 support.

When it comes to the internals, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. It's definitely a high-end device that seems very powerful, at least on paper.

The Z20 will be available in the US, Canada, and Europe on October 14 in Twilight Blue and Diamond Black. Unfortunately, there's no pricing information available yet, but we're expecting it to be competitive.