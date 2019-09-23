ARLO INTRODUCES NEXT-GENERATION PRO SERIES WITH THE ALL-NEW PRO 3 SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM

Latest offering features 2K HDR integrated spotlight with color night vision 160-degree field of view two-way audio and advanced Smart Hub

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 23, 2019 — Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), the #1 internet connected camera brand, announced today the availability of its revolutionary camera system in the Pro series – the Arlo Pro 3. Designed to provide home and small business owners with a high-performance, simple, wire-free security solution, Pro 3 features 2K resolution with high dynamic range (HDR), an integrated spotlight with color night vision and a super-wide 160-degree field of view. Engineered to work indoors or outdoors, Pro 3 offers advanced image quality for DIY security that anyone can easily install in minutes and monitor from anywhere using the Arlo app. Pro 3 also includes a new Smart Hub that securely manages network traffic to the camera in addition to enhancing power and WiFi performance for better range and battery life. Completing the security solution, Pro 3 comes with a three-month trial of Arlo Smart, Arlo’s AI and computer vision-based service that delivers advanced detection of people, vehicles, animals and packages. In addition, Arlo Smart enables personalized notifications with custom activity zones, access to e911 emergency services2 and cloud storage for video recordings up to 2K in resolution. Pro 3 camera systems, which include the SmartHub, start at $499.99 for a 2-camera system. Add-on Pro 3 cameras start at $199.99 for those who need to add more cameras to their Pro SmartHub. Pro 3 will be available for purchase later this week starting at Best Buy, followed by additional retailers worldwide.

With category-leading 2K image quality boasting nearly 80 percent more pixels than its predecessor, Arlo Pro 3 takes the Pro Series up to a new level of performance. With a brand-new image sensor, Pro 3 can record video at up to 2K in resolution with HDR for enhanced details and clarity across light and dark areas in a scene, with a new super wide angle 160-degree field of view. Pro 3’s wire-free design includes a weather-resistant housing that can be installed at nearly any angle via a magnetic mount or screw mount for added physical security. Arlo Pro 3 marks the first time a camera in the Pro series will feature a built-in siren that can be triggered automatically, or manually from the Arlo app, when motion or audio is detected, as well as an integrated spotlight to light up the night and ward off unwelcomed guests. Color night vision further differentiates Pro 3 from other conventional security cameras, by allowing users to see what’s lurking with color video instead of traditional black-and-white security footage. Additionally, superior two-way audio lets users have clear, natural conversations remotely through the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker.

“As our new Pro Series flagship product, Pro 3 is packed with the latest innovations that give DIY users the ability to monitor their home or business with more clarity and details, along with all of the convenience of Arlo’s award-winning wire-free design,” said Naveen Chhangani, Vice President of Product Management. “By further factoring in the capabilities of Arlo Smart’s artificial intelligence, it only alerts you for the activities that matters most to you. With e911 and a quick call to action embedded into the rich notification, it allows users to take direct control of their security from anywhere, anytime – for ultimate peace of mind.”

With the purchase of the Pro 3 system, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo Smart, which offers rolling 30-days of cloud recordings to store and view video clips at 2K resolution. In addition, users will be able to customize their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Arlo’s e911 feature is also part of the Arlo Smart trial, providing access to emergency services local to the camera’s location instead of the user’s location for quick action in emergency situations. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their Pro 3 cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

With its fast and simple wire-free setup and weather-resistant design, Arlo Pro 3 is the perfect solution for monitoring any outdoor or indoor area. Pro 3 includes a magnetic mount that allows users the flexibility to easily angle their camera in nearly any direction and almost any type of surface, including walls, ceilings, tables, awnings, and more. The new system includes a rechargeable, long-lasting battery along with a magnetic charging cable that can also be used to directly power the camera. Using the same accessories as Arlo Ultra, Pro 3 users can further customize their set-up with convenient add-ons like the solar panel, extended length outdoor charging cables, and a dual charging station designed to quickly charge two batteries at once.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.