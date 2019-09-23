Article Contents
It's the final full week of September if you can believe that. That doesn't much matter for us, though, since the app sales roundups must go on. Today's list is quite large, with a big focus on icon packs.
Free
Apps
- Weather by Falcon: Forecast and Predictions [BETA] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 hours
- IP Subnetting Practice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Subnet Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Funbook Messenger - Text & Video Chat For Free $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Badminton Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- NEW Math Challenges PRO 2019 - Puzzle for Geniuses $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stick Shadow: War Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 5 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aurora Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flax - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Krix Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mellow Dark - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Olmo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Yomira- Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Coffee -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fabulous - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Olympic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ciclo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roto Gears Watch Face for Android Wear $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Buoyage & Lights at Sea - IALA $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- COSMIC WATCH: Time and Space $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Text Editor Pro $10.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 days
- CashBox Mobile $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- aCurrency Pro (exchange rate) $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Scan Pro - PDF scanner $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Spider Solitaire 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 hours
- 4x4 Solo Mini Chess Brain Teaser Puzzle Games $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Papa's Cupcakeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Papa's Hot Doggeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Papa's Taco Mia To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- King Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sphere Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oil Paint Icon $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS CARBON - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- PIXEL PROFESSIONAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Substratum] Dark Material $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Substratum] Dark Material OOS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- [Synergy][Substratum] Dark Material Samsung $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
