Amazon has introduced a new perk for Prime members that offers exclusive mobile game content, and to start this new feature with a bang, Amazon has chosen PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile as the first game to participate. The title's exclusive Prime content can only be claimed in-game, and you'll have to ensure you're on the latest version to participate. There are six loot drops total that will be available for PUBG Mobile, and this initial campaign will run until December, but only the first item (Infiltrator Mask) is currently available to Prime members, with the rest rolling out in the next three months.

Besides the Infiltrator Mask, Prime members can also expect to claim the Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes to complete their Prime-exclusive set, plus the Black Magma Parachute and brand new Blood Oath – Kar98K is also expected. These items will be released on a schedule, so you'll have to wait patiently to claim each one. If you'd like to view this schedule in full, I've pasted it below.

Drop 1, 9/20/19–10/3/19: Infiltrator Mask (permanent item)

Drop 2, 10/04/19–10/17/19: Infiltrator Jacket (permanent item)

Drop 3, 10/18/19–10/31/19: Infiltrator Shoes (permanent item)

Drop 4, 11/01/19–11/14/19: Infiltrator Pants (permanent item)

Drop 5, 11/15/19–11/28/19: Epic Level Gun, Blood Oath — Kar98 (30-day use token)

Drop 6, 11/29/19–12/12/19: Epic Level Black Magma Parachute (30-day use token)

It's clear that Amazon will roll out further exclusive mobile game content going forward, though it's still unknown which games will participate in the program past PUBG Mobile. We do know that Amazon will incorporate developers like EA, Moonton, Netmarble, Wargaming Mobile, though we're still fuzzy which games specifically will be included.

One thing to keep in mind is that Twitch (owned by Amazon) already offers a similar benefit called Twitch Prime that brings its own exclusive gaming content, but of course, the focus of this program is PC and console gaming, not mobile.

If you'd like to claim the first of the exclusive PUBG Mobile items on offer, you simply have to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile on your Android device, and then all you have to do is click on the Prime banner in-game. If you don't see the banner, you can also access this promotion through the gift icon by tapping on the Amazon Prime promotion under "Time limited." If you aren't currently subscribed to a Prime membership, you'll first have to sign up to claim your loot.

While it's nice to see free mobile game content added to the perks of a Prime Membership, I can't say I'll personally get much use out of this new program. I would imagine the types of games Amazon is going to choose (judging by the list of participating developers) won't be the sort of games I play, though I suppose I'm not the target of a program like this. So if you're into the many FTP games developed by the likes of Tencent, EA, Moonton, Netmarble, and Wargaming Mobile, make sure to keep an eye on this new Amazon Prime program.