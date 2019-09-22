



A photo on Weibo is making the rounds recently, showing off what looks like the back of the Pixel 4 in three different colors. We've already seen both the white and black versions a few times, but the photo shows off a new orange colorway which will probably end up being called "Coral," given both the text accompanying the leak and Google's documented use of the name for orange products before.

Image via Weibo.

Details in the photo — which shows three different colors: white, black, and orange — fit what we know for the colorways we've already seen, like the orange accented power button on the white model. The new "Coral" color also appears to get the same orange button.

Google Translated text accompanying the image calling it coral. (Sorry, none of us speaks Chinese.)

A small pile of Google Home Mini boxes is also included in the photo, though it isn't clear why. The setting in general looks like the same environment as the leaked photos snagged by XDA just yesterday — black glass desk and all.

According to Google's translation of the text that accompanies the photo on Weibo, this orange colorway might end up being called "Coral." A bright color like this represents a substantial departure from Google's recent design sensibilities. The current Pixel 3 and 3a have "Not Pink" (which we first thought might be called "Sand") and "Purple-ish," both of which are just slightly tinted versions of white.

The Pixel 3a in Purple-ish and Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink — both are basically just white with a slight tint.

A bright and fun color like this is exactly what we've been asking for, though I don't know if it's quite a "Coral." Maybe "Creamsicle" fits it better.