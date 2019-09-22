Huawei's newest flagship, the Mate 30, was officially revealed a few days ago. It's an impressive piece of hardware, but its lack of Google services (due to ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China) mean it's going to be a very hard sell outside of China. There was some hope that Huawei would loosen its grip on bootloader unlocks, so buyers could flash an alternate ROM with Google apps, but that won't be happening.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu previously told Android Authority that the company was planning to allow bootloader unlocks for the Mate 30, but a Huawei spokesperson later reached out to clarify that Huawei has "no plans" to unlock bootloaders. Plans can always change, but it seems like unlocking won't happen anytime soon.

Of course, unlocking the bootloader and flashing a custom ROM isn't required for Google Play services to be sideloaded — the Play Store can be installed on the Amazon Fire tablets and other devices without modifying the stock OS. I'm sure it's only a matter of time before someone at XDA gets it working.