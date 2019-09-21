Following last week's report that thousands of verified YouTube accounts, including Android Police, could lose their verification checkmark badges, YouTube executives have decided to backpedal on their initial announcement.
Mass backlash from verified accounts prompted YouTube to reverse their stance on eliminating verified checkmark badges and tightening up the verification process.
In response to this backlash, YouTube offered the following statement:
We heard loud and clear how much the badge means to you. Channels that already have the verification badge will now keep it and don’t have to appeal. We’ll continue reviewing those channels to ensure we’re protecting creators from impersonation.
As of yesterday, YouTube maintains the following criteria for verification will remain in effect for the foreseeable future:
- 100K Subscribers: All YouTube accounts with 100K subscribers or more are eligible to apply for a verification badge.
- Authenticity: All eligible channels must represent their real creators, brands or entities they claim to be. No impersonation accounts will be verified.
- Completeness: Every eligible channel must be public, active, contain a channel icon, and have an up-to-date description.
Last week, YouTube also announced a new look to the verification badge. In lieu of an October launch, this redesign is being pushed back to next year.
