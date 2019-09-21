Although Google Pay is gaining support for transit and boarding passes, the service is also frequently adding new financial institutions to its list of partners. Since the end of July, 16 more banks and payment services across Europe, Canada, and Japan, have made their way to Google Pay. Here's the full list below:
- Belgium
- Banca Monte Paschi Belgi
- Monese
- Canada
- Servus Credit Union Ltd
- Croatia
- Revolut
- Czech Republic
- Česká Spořitelna
- Denmark
- Monese
- Finland
- Monese
- France
- Monese
- Germany
- ING
- Monese
- Ireland
- Monese
- Italy
- Edenred
- Monese
- Japan
- OC Co.,Ltd.
- Sasebo Model Hyakka Co., Ltd.
- Norway
- BRAbank
- Monese
- Poland
- EnveloBank
- Monese
- Russia
- Absolut Bank
- Spain
- Monese
- Sweden
- Monese
- Ukraine
- Bank Clearing House
- JSC "State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine"
- JSC "BANK ALLIANCE"
- Raiffeisen Bank Aval
- Thanks:
- Pascal,
- for letting us know about ING
