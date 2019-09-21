Although Google Pay is gaining support for transit and boarding passes, the service is also frequently adding new financial institutions to its list of partners. Since the end of July, 16 more banks and payment services across Europe, Canada, and Japan, have made their way to Google Pay. Here's the full list below:

Google Pay: Pay with your phone and send cash
Google Pay: Pay with your phone and send cash
Download QR-Code
Google Pay: Pay with your phone and send cash
Developer: Google LLC
Price: Free
  • Thanks:
  • Pascal,
  • for letting us know about ING