Only a few days after releasing the second Android 10 beta release, OnePlus has apparently decided that its Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is ready for prime time. A staged rollout is happening as we speak, set to expand in the following days if there aren't any issues.
The changelog for the update to Android 10 is just below:
Changelog
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Smart display
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
In addition to many of the general Android 10 features (which you can review here), OnePlus' update also includes a new Game Space app for better managing your mobile gaming experience in a single place. There are more settings for customizing the look of your phone, now including lock screen clocks, plus a new "Smart display" ambient display system is also present to provide "intelligent info" like currently playing music details or upcoming calendar events. It isn't the always-on ambient display folks have been asking for, but it's a step in that direction.
Other highlighted changes in Android 10 in general are shown off here, including the tweaks to notification and app permission management and sharing Wi-Fi credentials easily via QR codes.
The update has not appeared on any of our devices here at Android Police just yet, but according to the company's formal announcement, it's in a limited rollout for the time being. Those that don't have it should get it in "a few days" after OnePlus has confirmed everything works as expected.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forum
