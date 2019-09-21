Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an early-access release for a new feature-filled email app, a new video streaming app from BET, and a new open-source Reddit app. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Twobird

Twobird

Twobird is a new email app that just entered into early access on the Play Store. Unlike many email apps, this release encompasses a plethora of the features you would expect from an entire office suite, such as notes, reminders, and to-dos. Currently, user feedback is welcome since the app is still under development, which means you can easily get in on the ground floor to help shape where this app goes. So if you're looking for a new email app that offers a surplus of extra features, Twobird may be what you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Firefox Preview Nightly for Developers

Firefox Preview Nightly for Developers

Firefox Preview Nightly for Developers is just that, a preview version of the app intended for developers. It's clear that Nightly releases are not tested extensively since Mozilla says as much in the app's description, so unless you're a dev or are really curious to see what may come next for the stable version, Firefox Preview Nightly for Developers probably isn't the browser for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BET+

BET+

BET's on-demand streaming video service landed on the Play Store this week. It's called BET+, and the app offers support for mobile devices and Android TV. The service is a collaborative effort between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios and features content principally by black creators that you would typically find on the BET cable station. Interested parties will have to pay $9.99 a month to view the service, though exclusive content is also included with this price point.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

Infinity for Reddit

Infinity for Reddit is a new Reddit app that offers a smooth browsing experience, and it's completely free to use, plus there are no advertisements. This way, you can browse your favorite subreddits without having to worry about any distractions. There's even a lazy mode for those who would rather let the app scroll itself instead of continually doing so manually. So not only is this a fantastic open-source Reddit app, it includes a feature that will surely appeal to those who enjoy reading in bed with little interaction.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rapid Ring

Rapid Ring is a companion release for the Ring app, and it offers a simple way to answer your Ring notifications. Sadly not everyone is going to be able to make use of this companion app since it's only available in Australia and the UK. While I have no doubt the app will come stateside at some point, for now, anyone outside of the current release regions will have to wait.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MindManager Go

MindManager Go is a new app that makes it easy to navigate your MindManager files from the comfort of your mobile device. You can easily view map details while focusing on important information, and you can even send images and text notes to your MindManager desktop thanks to an included capture tool.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pocketcoach - Anxiety Helper

Pocketcoach is an app designed to help users with anxiety, which appears to be a growing genre of apps on the Play Store. There are three therapies at play here with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, which should help just about anyone with their stress problems. So if you struggle with negative thoughts, you may want to give Pocketcoach a try to see if the app can help.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Volume Panel Free

Volume Panel Free is a new release for a pro app we covered last week. It offers a fully configurable overlay that replaces your system volume panel, though advertisements are included. So if you've struggled with the default volume controls on your device, Volume Panel sports an intuitive design filled with options that should assuage any issues with Android's built-in option. And if you'd like to use the app without ads, I recommend the Pro version.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Brightmind - Meditation for Stress & Anxiety

Brightmind - Meditation for Stress & Anxiety is another stress-relieving app, but this release is themed around meditation where the app fills the role of a personal relaxation trainer. So if you'd like to relieve stress through the act of meditation, Brightmind may be a better choice over Pocketcoach. Of course, if you're looking for something that offers a medical aspect to your stress relief, then Pocketcoach is probably what you want.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $12.99 - $299.99

Live Wallpapers

BLOB Live Wallpaper FREE

It's been a while since we've had a new live wallpaper to highlight, but today I have something that should appeal to just about everyone. It's called BLOB Live Wallpaper FREE, and it offers a slick and colorful background that looks great on OLED screens. Since this is a free release, some of the functionality is locked behind IAPs, but more or less you'll be able to choose your colors as well as warp the shapes available to come up with your own designs. Not bad, not bad at all.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

