Xiaomi's most recent flagship from its Redmi sub-brand, the K20 Pro, was first unveiled in May for the Chinese market before being rebadged as the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro for release in Europe. Much like the OnePlus 7 Pro, it featured a pop-up front camera and triple rear lens setup. An upgraded version is now being introduced that packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new model looks much the same as the previous device, although there is an exclusive Bionic Black colorway with a "mechanical structure inspired by high-tech armor" — because why not. According to Xiaomi, this Premium Edition phone is designed for gamers, as evidenced by its 8-layer graphite stack cooling system which apparently makes it 650% more efficient in reducing temperature increases compared with a single-layer construction.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU RAM 8 or 12GB Storage 128 or 512GB Display 6.39-inch AMOLED Battery 4,000 mAh with 27W charger in the box Rear cameras 48MP Sony sensor main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens Front camera 20MP pop-up front-facing camera Software MIUI 10 (Android 9 Pie) Sensors In-display fingerprint reader, NFC Colors Bionic Black, Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White

As before, it comes with a 27W charger in the box that promises a full charge in 72 minutes, or 58% from half an hour. While the 6.39-inch AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and triple camera setup are identical to the original K20 Pro, the RAM and storage configurations have been maxed out. Three variants will be available: an 8/128GB model for RMB 2.699 (~$380), 8/512GB for RMB 2,999 (~$420), and the most overkill version, 12/512GB at RMB 3,199 (~$450).

Those prices are not bad at all considering the specs but don't hold your breath for a US release. It's already on sale in China, and there's a good chance it will come to Europe as a Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Premium Edition, or something along those lines.