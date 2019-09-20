Google's Wear OS platform isn't in the best shape these days, but there are still ample choices if you want to have Google on your wrist. You can even spend an obscene amount of money on a Google-powered smartwatch like the new Movado Connect 2.0. It starts at $495 (slightly cheaper than the first-gen), but Movado is notable for being one of the few non-Fossil companies still working with Wear OS.

The Movado Connect 2.0, as the name implies, is the second-generation wearable from the company. It comes packed with the new-ish Wear 3100, which is still the best you'll get in a Wear OS device. There's also a heart rate sensor, NFC for Google Pay, and rotating crown button. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Movado Connect 2.0 is the large number of style options. It comes in both 40 and 42mm cases with 25 different styles for both men and women.

The base model ($495) has a fabric band, but you can pay up to $795 for a version with a nicer metal band. Movado specializes in high-end watches. So, the price tag isn't a surprise. You're paying for the privilege of wearing a Movado watch, even if the functionality is virtually identical to other Wear OS devices. Pre-orders are live now, and the watches ship on October 14th.