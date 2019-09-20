With its Edge browser, Microsoft wanted to start with a clean slate and make people forget about Internet Explorer. In its race to popularity, the company has understood one of the most requested features is dark mode, which is why it just updated its mobile app with one.

Microsoft is gradually updating all of its apps with dark modes, and it only makes sense its browser is now receiving one. The new theme colors the navigation bars and menus in dark grey, including the address bar, tab grid, and settings. Edge can also use your device's theme and adapt to your preference automatically, which is particularly convenient if you only use dark mode at night or when your battery is running low. Unfortunately, pages are displayed in their original colors, meaning white sites won't magically turn dark.

The feature is already available in the latest stable version, which you can download using the below link.