Earlier this month, we shared leaked images of the Huawei Watch GT 2, which unsurprisingly looked like a revamped version of the first generation. The smartwatch has just been unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer, and it's merely an improved model over the previous iteration that brings minor enhancements.

The GT 2 is offered in Sport, Classic, and Elegant or Elite editions. The main difference between them is their design, and more importantly the strap. The first comes with a rubber one, Classic upgrades it to leather, and Elite and Elegant take it all the way up to stainless steel. The watch also comes in two case sizes: a smaller 42mm model with a 1.2-inch 390p AMOLED screen, and a larger 46mm one featuring a 1.39- inch 454p panel. The Sport and Classic editions are available in both sizes, while the Elite is exclusive to 46mm models, and Elegant variants are only available for the smaller cases.

The 42mm model features a bezel-less 3D glass face, making it look sleeker than the original GT. It's also quite thin, with the smaller version being only 9.4mm, while the 46mm series is 10.7mm thick.

Left: 46mm Elite Right: 42mm Sport

Battery life remains impressive on the GT 2, as the largest variant can achieve up to two weeks of standby time, while the smallest can stay on for a whole week on a single charge. Huawei says this is achieved thanks to its dual-chipset design and low-power homemade Kirin A1 SoC.

The watch is also an excellent fitness tracker, thanks to its built-in GPS and improved heart-rate monitor, which is permanently active, even when you sleep. With onboard music storage, you'll be able to take your favorite songs with you and listen to them offline. There's a built-in barometer, compass, and altitude tool to track hikes precisely. Its 5ATM water resistance also means it can track your laps and heart rate during your swims. If you're more of an indoor person, the GT 2 can monitor your activity when exercising on fitness machines, such as ellipticals and rowers.

Left: 46mm Classic Right: 42mm Classic

The 46mm version comes Bluetooth calling, just in case you like talking to your wrist. Unfortunately, there's support for neither 4G LTE nor Wi-Fi, meaning you'll have to carry your phone with you in case you need data connectivity. Finally, the watch runs on Huawei's LiteOS, which is pretty limited when it comes to app availability.