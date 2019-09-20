Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the week is almost over it's time again to go through all of the major sales currently running on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold, and there are a lot of good games in the list today, so make sure you don't miss out on titles like Downwell and Line Rider. I'm also happy to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give a warm welcome to World Conqueror 4 for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.

Featured: World Conqueror 4

Today's roundup is presented by World Conqueror 4, by EasyTech. As we all know, it can be tough to navigate the Play Store when searching for quality titles, especially if you enjoy strategy games, thanks to the flooded market. This is why AP is glad to present World Conqueror 4. Not only is this a slick WWII strategy game where you'll fight your way through a hundred historical battles in a bid to conquer the world, but you can also expect quality graphics and deep gameplay. So if you're looking for an enjoyable war-based strategy game that's built around real historical events, make sure to pick up World Conqueror 4 from the Play Store widget below.

Free

Apps

  1. Life Quotes and Sayings $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Private Browser - Fast VPN Incognito Browser $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  3. Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Line Rider $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Word Flood PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Space Invaders 3D - Dangerzone (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Downwell $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Minimo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Agos - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Total Launcher Key $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Amateur Ham Radio QTH Grid Square Calculator Tool $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Internet Speed Test(No Ad) - WiFi Speed Test $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Personal Vault PRO - Password Manager $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. EQQO VR $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Words All Around PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. DEAD CITY 🔥 Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Panmorphia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days