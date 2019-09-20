Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the week is almost over it's time again to go through all of the major sales currently running on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold, and there are a lot of good games in the list today, so make sure you don't miss out on titles like Downwell and Line Rider. I'm also happy to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give a warm welcome to World Conqueror 4 for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.
Featured: World Conqueror 4
Today's roundup is presented by World Conqueror 4, by EasyTech. As we all know, it can be tough to navigate the Play Store when searching for quality titles, especially if you enjoy strategy games, thanks to the flooded market. This is why AP is glad to present World Conqueror 4. Not only is this a slick WWII strategy game where you'll fight your way through a hundred historical battles in a bid to conquer the world, but you can also expect quality graphics and deep gameplay. So if you're looking for an enjoyable war-based strategy game that's built around real historical events, make sure to pick up World Conqueror 4 from the Play Store widget below.
Free
Apps
- Life Quotes and Sayings $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Private Browser - Fast VPN Incognito Browser $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Line Rider $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Flood PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lose Weight Story - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Invaders 3D - Dangerzone (No Ads) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Downwell $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hot Air Balloon 3d Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Minimo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Agos - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Splash Pro - Liquid Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Cinema Variety VR Pro - Multi Movie Theater $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Total Launcher Key $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 1 day
- Amateur Ham Radio QTH Grid Square Calculator Tool $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Countdown Days Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Internet Speed Test(No Ad) - WiFi Speed Test $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 4 days
- Personal Vault PRO - Password Manager $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shopping List S PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Playground $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor Stunts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bunker Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EQQO VR $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RTL Freestyle Skiing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Words All Around PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DEAD CITY 🔥 Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Panmorphia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- X Launcher Pro: PhoneX Theme, OS12 Control Center $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
