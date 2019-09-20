Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the week is almost over it's time again to go through all of the major sales currently running on the Google Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold, and there are a lot of good games in the list today, so make sure you don't miss out on titles like Downwell and Line Rider. I'm also happy to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give a warm welcome to World Conqueror 4 for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.

Today's roundup is presented by World Conqueror 4, by EasyTech. As we all know, it can be tough to navigate the Play Store when searching for quality titles, especially if you enjoy strategy games, thanks to the flooded market. This is why AP is glad to present World Conqueror 4. Not only is this a slick WWII strategy game where you'll fight your way through a hundred historical battles in a bid to conquer the world, but you can also expect quality graphics and deep gameplay. So if you're looking for an enjoyable war-based strategy game that's built around real historical events, make sure to pick up World Conqueror 4 from the Play Store widget below.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization