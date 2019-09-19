Unnotification, the intelligent notification management app that lets you see previously closed notifications, has received an official 2.0 upgrade! Unlike the first iteration, this version supports devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and up. Alongside wider device compatibility, Unnotification 2.0 brings a handful of welcome additions.
From the moment the app is downloaded to your device and given access to the notification shade, it will start to build an extended portfolio of your viewed notifications. This list can be cleared automatically at user-set intervals or backed up to the cloud for long-term safekeeping.
Following suit with Android 10, Unnotification offers a beautiful dark mode that can be tuned to adhere to system defaults, juxtapose system defaults, or activate when your phone’s battery is low.
Devices running Android 8 Oreo and up can view all natively snoozed notifications and unsnooze them without waiting for the designated snooze time to lapse.
Also for Android 8 Oreo devices, users can undo grouped notifications, either as a whole or on a per-item basis.
If you’d like to try out Unnotification, download the latest version for free from the Play Store. Then leave a comment below and tell us what you love (or dislike) about the experience.
