Sometimes a mobile battery pack just isn’t enough to keep your devices juiced up while you’re out conquering the big, bold world. Today, you can snag massive portable power for cheap with the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 ($187.49 after savings).

Perfect for outdoor adventures, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 features a 240Wh lithium ion battery. On the front, you’ll find one AC outlet (110V 200W 400W peak), two USB-A ports, and 1 DC car port, making the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 ideal for charging mobile devices, laptop computers, and drones, as well as various camping equipment, such as mini-coolers, air mattress pumps, and GPS devices.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 doesn’t run on gasoline, so it won’t produce any noise or fumes while in operation; it's just a giant battery that can be charged from a wall outlet or with the Jackery Solar Saga 60W/100W attachment (sold separately).

For explorers who prefer nautical adventures, the Jackery Armor Power Bank 9000mAh external battery ($17.76) is a waterproof solution that will keep your most vital devices charged up when you need them most.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is only on sale for $187.49 until the end of today, so you’ll want to put your order in soon!