The annual IFA showcase in Berlin is in full swing, so this past week has been a busy one. Multiple companies have announced new phones, Samsung's Galaxy Fold is getting a re-launch, and Android 10 is officially out. We're discussing all this (and more) on the Android Police Podcast, so why not have a listen?
Get a notification when we go live: Twitch, RSS, Google Calendar, Other calendar
This week's topic list:
- Huawei launches Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro without Google apps, first integrated 5G SoC, 40MP cameras
- Google canned Pixel watches at the last minute in 2016 because they were crap
- Google's $40M Fossil deal was reportedly to acquire hybrid smartwatch tech, engineering team
- Google Fi gets unlimited plan, Pixel 3 and 3 XL are 50% off for a limited time
- Samsung might combine Galaxy S and Note lineups next year
- Made by Google Pixel 4 event set for October 15th in New York City
- Google's Project Jacquard is still alive, more smart clothing coming soon
- Verizon plans to sell OnePlus smartphones, possibly in 2020
- Pocket Casts goes freemium, sells PC app and extra features for $10 a year
For those of you not familiar with Twitch, you can follow a channel for free (you'll get alerts when it goes live), but you can also support the show financially by subscribing. For Android Police, subscribing gets you an emoji of Ryne's face that you can use whenever you want. You also get extra entry methods in our site's giveaways.
The Ryne emoji
If you have Amazon Prime, you get one free subscription every month, so you can support us without actually paying anything yourself. All you have to do is link your Amazon account to your Twitch account, then hit the Subscribe button on our page. There's a guide here with the full details, but the subscription doesn't auto-renew, so you'll have to re-subscribe each month.
If you've already subscribed, please double check that your subscription is still active, it may have already expired. As a bonus, if you subscribe while a show is live, a giant Pixel 3 XL notch appears at the top of the stream with your name on it.
Subscribe to the Android Police Podcast:
Comments