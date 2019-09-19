Chinese tech company Huawei has been in too many headlines for a smartphone maker. It is at risk of losing all of its U.S. goods suppliers as questions hang in the air about what corporate crimes it may or may not have committed. But today, the firm is making news of its own agency in introducing the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Watch GT 2 to market — and we have the link for you to see that happen live.

The Mate 30 has been detailed to feature a new chipset with image processing that could theoretically slam more than 7,000 frames a second down to storage. There's been some contention about whether Huawei is able to deploy Android 10 on its new phones, given the fragile import situation. So, what's the truth to that?

The one way to find out is to watch the event livestream from Munich starting at 5 a.m. PDT, 8.a.m. EDT. Keep this page bookmarked as we embed the livestream here. If you'd prefer to watch it through Facebook or Twitter, we've got those links right there.